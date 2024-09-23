PM Modi discusses AI - semiconductors during roundtable with Sundar Pichai, Nvidia’s Jensen Huang: ‘Commited to making…’

During his US visit, PM Modi met with top American tech CEOs in New York, discussing innovation and technology. The roundtable, organized by MIT, highlighted India's growth potential and aimed to strengthen collaborations in advanced sectors.

Written By Aman Gupta
Updated23 Sep 2024, 07:22 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during tech CEOs roundtable in New York.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with top American CEOs, including Google's Sundar Pichai, Nvidia's Jensen Huang, Adobe's Shantanu Narayen and IBM's Arvind Krishna, at a tech CEOs roundtable in New York. The roundtable, held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, was part of the second leg of the Indian Prime Minister's three-day visit to the United States.

In a post on X informing about the meeting, the Prime Minister wrote,“Had a fruitful roundtable with tech CEOs in New York, discussing aspects relating to technology, innovation and more. Also highlighted the strides made by India in this field. I am glad to see immense optimism towards India.”

An official release from the Ministry of External Affairs stated that PM Modi discussed a range of topics during the roundtable, including artificial intelligence, quantum biotechnology and life sciences, computing, IT, communications and semiconductor technologies.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi noted that he will make every effort to make India the third largest economy during his current term and encouraged the technology leaders to seize the opportunities of India's economic and technological growth. The Prime Minister also assured them of India's commitment to protecting intellectual property and promoting technological innovation.

PM Modi also stated that the Indian government is committed to making India a 'global hub of semiconductor manufacturing' and a 'biotech powerhouse'.

Specifically on the topic of artificial intelligence, PM Modi outlined the government's policy of promoting AI for all, underscored by its ethical and responsible use.

As per MEA, the tech CEO's also expressed their ‘strong interest’ in investing and collaborating with India while lauding the country's growing prominence as a ‘global technology hub’.

Prior to the meeting with tech CEOs, PM Modi had also addressed the people of the Indian diaspora at Nassau Veterans Coliseum in Long Island, New York. The Prime Minister had reached New York on Sunday to attend Quad leaders summit hosted by US President Joe Biden. 

First Published:23 Sep 2024, 07:22 AM IST
