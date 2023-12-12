comScore
PM Modi urges ‘extreme caution,’ safeguards from 'darker aspects of AI' during GPAI summit

 Devesh Kumar

PM Modi spoke on the policies of the Government of India inspired by the spirit of ‘AI for All’ and how India plans to use AI for social development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence Summit (ANI/PIB)Premium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence Summit (ANI/PIB)

While addressing the fourth Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence Summit in New Delhi on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged "extreme caution" and spoke about the challenges posed by the darker aspects of AI. The remarks by the Indian Prime Minister came on the multi-stakeholder initiative which aims to bridge the gap between theory and practice on AI by supporting cutting-edge research and applied activities on AI-related priorities.

"AI is having a significant impact on both present and future generations. We must proceed with extreme caution. I believe that the suggestions and ideas emerging from this summit will help us safeguard the world from the potential risks and challenges posed by the darker aspects of AI," PM Modi said while addressing the summit.

PM Modi spoke on the policies of the Government of India inspired by the spirit of ‘AI for All’ and how India plans to use AI for social development. "Our development mantra in India is, Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. We have prepared government policies and programs inspired by the spirit of 'AI For All'. Our endeavour is to take full advantage of the capabilities of AI for social development and inclusive growth. India is fully committed to responsible and ethical use of AI," the prime minister added.

PM Modi also talked about India's growing role in the artificial intelligence space and mentioned that today India is a prominent player in AI talent and new ideas related to AI. "In India, we are witnessing an AI innovation spirit. Today India is the most prominent player in AI talent and new ideas related to AI. India's young tech experts and researchers are exploring the limits," he added.

Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence Summit

Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence Summit is a multi-stakeholder initiative that aims to bridge the gap between theory and practice on AI by supporting cutting-edge research and applied activities on AI-related priorities. India is a founding member of GPAI, having joined the multi-stakeholder initiative on 15 June 2020.

In the GPAI Summit 2023, delegations of 28 member countries and the European Union including 5 Ministerial delegations (Canada, France, Japan, Turkiye, UK) are participating.

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Published: 12 Dec 2023, 06:24 PM IST
