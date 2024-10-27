Hello User
Project Jarvis: Google working on AI agent that could soon take over your web browser, says report

Aman Gupta

Project Jarvis, Google's new AI agent, aims to assist users by taking over web browsers for tasks such as shopping and travel arrangements, while ensuring user oversight.

Google is reportedly working on making Jarvis AI a reality.

Google is reportedly working on a new AI agent that can take over your computer but it isn't as bad as it sounds. This AI agent, codenamed Project Jarvis (in an apparent reference to JARVIS voice assistant from Iron Man movies), is said to be trained specifically to take over a person's web browser in order to complete tasks like gathering research, purchasing a product or booking a flight.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has previously shown his admiration for AI Agents in a interaction earlier this year, stating, “I think about [agents] as intelligent systems that show reasoning, planning, and memory. Are able to think multiple steps ahead, work across software and systems, all to get something done on your behalf, and, most importantly, under your supervision."

