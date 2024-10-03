PwC India and Meta collaborate to develop GenAI solutions for enterprises and public services

PwC India has announced a collaboration with Meta to enhance the adoption of open-source AI solutions utilizing Meta’s Llama models. This partnership aims to develop innovative applications for both enterprises and citizen services, focusing on the capabilities of Generative AI (GenAI).

The timing of this collaboration aligns with the Indian government’s recent announcement of the IndiaAI Mission, aimed at establishing a comprehensive AI ecosystem in the country. This initiative presents a chance for businesses to explore the potential of GenAI in driving operational efficiency and digital transformation.

Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson of PwC India, noted that the partnership seeks to democratize AI technology across various sectors and address real-world challenges. The collaboration intends to create enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Meta’s Llama platform alongside PwC’s industry expertise.

Sandhya Devanathan, Vice President and Head of Meta India, stated that GenAI solutions, including Llama, are expected to impact Indian businesses by improving operational efficiencies and customer experiences. She emphasized the role of GenAI in supporting data-driven decision-making as the country continues to advance its digital economy.

The partnership will also build on the initiatives of PwC India's GenAI Lab, which focuses on developing innovative solutions using Generative AI. PwC India and Meta will jointly offer GenAI capabilities to clients, combining consulting and technological expertise to meet the growing demand for secure and efficient AI solutions.

This collaboration represents a significant effort to foster the integration of AI technologies in India, addressing the needs of enterprises and public services alike.

Vivek Belgavi, Partner & Leader - Alliances & Ecosystems, PwC India said, “We are excited to collaborate with Meta to build together on Llama. This partnership marks an important step towards providing our clients with innovative ways to leverage GenAI while unlocking new avenues for efficiency and creativity. By reimagining business operations, PwC India and Meta are setting the stage for transformative growth and operational excellence.”

