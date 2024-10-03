PwC India collaborates with Meta to promote open-source AI solutions using Llama models, aiming to enhance enterprise applications and citizen services. This initiative aligns with the IndiaAI Mission, fostering operational efficiency and digital transformation across sectors.

PwC India has announced a collaboration with Meta to enhance the adoption of open-source AI solutions utilizing Meta's Llama models. This partnership aims to develop innovative applications for both enterprises and citizen services, focusing on the capabilities of Generative AI (GenAI).

The timing of this collaboration aligns with the Indian government’s recent announcement of the IndiaAI Mission, aimed at establishing a comprehensive AI ecosystem in the country. This initiative presents a chance for businesses to explore the potential of GenAI in driving operational efficiency and digital transformation.

Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson of PwC India, noted that the partnership seeks to democratize AI technology across various sectors and address real-world challenges. The collaboration intends to create enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Meta's Llama platform alongside PwC's industry expertise.

Sandhya Devanathan, Vice President and Head of Meta India, stated that GenAI solutions, including Llama, are expected to impact Indian businesses by improving operational efficiencies and customer experiences. She emphasized the role of GenAI in supporting data-driven decision-making as the country continues to advance its digital economy.

The partnership will also build on the initiatives of PwC India's GenAI Lab, which focuses on developing innovative solutions using Generative AI. PwC India and Meta will jointly offer GenAI capabilities to clients, combining consulting and technological expertise to meet the growing demand for secure and efficient AI solutions.

This collaboration represents a significant effort to foster the integration of AI technologies in India, addressing the needs of enterprises and public services alike.