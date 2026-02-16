Quick commerce showcase to global audience trips on logistics issues
Quick commerce’s showcase at the India AI Impact Summit backfired as security curbs, access confusion and network strain disrupted Swiggy and Zepto operations, exposing the gap between hype and real-world execution.
NEW DELHI : Swiggy and IPO-bound Zepto's delivery operations inside the national capital's Bharat Mandapam on the inaugural day of the India AI Impact Summit were meant to showcase India's quick commerce prowess before a global audience. Instead, deliveries faltered and orders got cancelled through the chaotic day, with delivery executives as well as security personnel clueless on the hazy entry policies.