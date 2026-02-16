Quote of the day by Sanjeev Bikhchandani: ‘Nobody being thrown out… you should just learn 5-15 useful AI tools'

Sanjeev Bikhchandani who founded Info Edge, the parent company of jobs portal Naukri.com, feels that AI is not taking away jobs from you, but advised employees to “learn 5-15 useful AI tools” in order to keep up with the job market demands.

Speaking at the AI Impact Summit 2026 on 16 February, Bikhchandani addressed the “Future of Employability and AI” session and noted that AI is significantly enhancing productivity and urged young professionals to adopt or risk being left behind, according to an ANI report.

Quote of the day by Sanjeev Bikhchandani “You don't have to build large language models (LLMs). To all the young people here: 'You don't worry about system problems, you don't worry about policy issues, you just worry about your job here and your career, your individual career'. (Think about) what you should to make sure AI doesn't make you lose your job, and AI enables you to get your turn. Just learn 5-10-15 useful AI tools. Let me assure you the older people in any company would not know that because they are not quick learners, but if you learn them right, you will get your now.”

What does Sanjeev Bikhchandani's quote mean? Explaining his thought process, Sanjeev Bikhchandani said that artificial intelligence is being used to increase productivity, and complete routine tasks better.

“You can sit in office, and you can make phone calls... It doesn't make financial sense to have a person calling on them (each client) … so we put a chatbot, (or) a voice bot automatically calls — you can't tell it's not a human being, that's how it's advanced. What is happening here is we have served an underserved segment or market by using AI. Thus, nobody is thrown out of a company because of AI. I don't want that happening going forward, but right now it's being used to increase productivity, it is being used to do stuff better,” he explained.

Bikhchandani feels that rather than worrying about larger policy debate, young professionals should reskill for a job market that includes AI and focus on building practical skills relevant to their careers.

Who is Sanjeev Bikhchandani? Entrepreneur Sanjeev Bikhchandani is the founder and executive vice chairman of Info Edge which he founded in 1995. Two years later, in 1997, he founded the jobs portal Naukri.com, under the parent company. Info Edge now also holds real estate portal 99acres.com, education platform Shiksha.com, and matrimony site Jeevansathi.com.

Besides this Bikhchandani is also the co-founder of Ashoka University in Haryana. The businessman also owns stakes in online food delivery platform Zomato and insurance marketplace, policybazaar.com. Both companies listed in 2021.

In 2020, the now 62-year-old, was awarded India's fourth-highest civilian award, the Padma Shri, was his contributions to society.

The Forbes India Rich list for 2024, listed Sanjeev Bikhchandani & family among the top 100 in October, with estimated net worth of $4.25 billion. The billionaire's net worth in 2025 according to Forbes was at $3.3 billion.

Based in Delhi, India, he holds a Master of Business Administration from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad; and a Bachelor of Arts/Economics, from St Stephen's College (India).