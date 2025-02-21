Rabbit, the AI-focused company that garnered attention last year with its wearable AI assistant, has resurfaced this week, unveiling a new demonstration of its latest innovation—the Android AI agent. The company released a preview video showcasing the AI's ability to perform various tasks on an Android device based on user prompts.

According to Rabbit, this Android AI agent is capable of handling multiple functions across different applications. These include adjusting app notification settings, searching for content on YouTube, transferring ingredients from a recipe app to Google Keep, composing an AI-generated poem and sending it via WhatsApp, as well as downloading and learning to play a game from Google Play.

This latest development builds upon Rabbit’s previous work with its web agent, LAM Playground, though the Android AI agent remains a work in progress. While the AI successfully executes tasks, its performance varies in efficiency and accuracy. Notably, the system appears sluggish, raising questions about its practicality. Users may find it just as easy, if not quicker, to complete the tasks manually rather than relying on the AI to interpret and execute commands.

An intriguing aspect of the demonstration is the apparent absence of Rabbit’s flagship product, the Rabbit R1, which remains idle on a desk throughout the video. The wearable AI assistant, currently retailing at $199, does not seem to play any role in the showcased AI functions. This omission leaves some uncertainty regarding the R1’s relevance and how Rabbit intends to integrate its hardware with its evolving AI capabilities.