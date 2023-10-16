Race for AI: US to bring new rules this week for curtailing China's access to advanced chipsets
Biden administration plans to strengthen restrictions on selling graphic chips and chipmaking equipment to Chinese companies
US government is looking to implement new measures for restrcting China's access to advanced semiconductors and chipmaking equipment in a bid to curtail China's development of artificial intelligence technology. The new restrictions which will be published early this week will aim to refine and close the loopholes from last year's curbs, reported Bloomberg.