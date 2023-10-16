comScore
Race for AI: US to bring new rules this week for curtailing China's access to advanced chipsets

Biden administration plans to strengthen restrictions on selling graphic chips and chipmaking equipment to Chinese companies

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's economic agenda during an event at Prince George's Community College in Largo, Md., Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Biden and the Democratic National Committee raised more than $71 million for his reelection in the three months ending Sept. 30, a strong indication that party donors remain united behind him going into a 2024 race that may feature a rematch with Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) (AP)Premium
US government is looking to implement new measures for restrcting China's access to advanced semiconductors and chipmaking equipment in a bid to curtail China's development of artificial intelligence technology. The new restrictions which will be published early this week will aim to refine and close the loopholes from last year's curbs, reported Bloomberg. 

Biden administration plans to strengthen the restrictions on selling graphic chips for artificial intelligence technology and advanced chipmaking equipment to Chinese companies.

What will the new rules be about? 

The new rules will continue to impose restrictions on shipping certain key chips to Chinese companies, their overseas subsidiaries and affiliates. They will also now require a require a license for exporting prohibited technology to countries that could be used as intermediaries. 

Biden adminstration has also agreed for the tech companies' demand for lesser blanket restriction with many tech leaders wanting to sell into the world's chip market. The new rules will allow companies to ship all chipsets except the powerful graphic chips that are used for gaming PCs. The companies will have to notify the US government before they export certain consumer chips to China. 

The new restrictions are aimed at controlling key graphic graphic chip conponents called accelerators that are used in data centres for training AI technology. The new rules by US comes amid efforts by top companies to evade the restrictions put in last year. For instance: Nvidia, the market leader in AI chipsets, has developed China specific model in order to go around last year's restrictions.

 

 

Updated: 16 Oct 2023, 07:08 AM IST
