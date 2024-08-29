Regulators are focusing on real AI risks over theoretical ones. Good

After furious lobbying from its opponents, some aspects of the bill were watered down earlier this month. Bits of it do make sense, such as protections for whistleblowers at AI companies. But mostly it is founded on a quasi-religious belief that AI poses the risk of large-scale catastrophic harm—even though making nuclear or biological weapons requires access to tools and materials that are tightly controlled. If the bill reaches the desk of California’s governor, Gavin Newsom, he should veto it. As things stand, it is hard to see how a large AI model could cause death or physical destruction. But there are many ways in which AI systems already can and do cause non-physical forms of harm—so legislators are, for now, right to focus on those.