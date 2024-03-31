Regulators are forcing big tech to rethink its AI strategy

With takeovers getting thornier, the tech giants have instead taken to investing piecemeal in promising startups. In 2023 about two-thirds of the $27bn raised by smaller AI companies came from Alphabet, Amazon and Microsoft, according to data from PitchBook, a research firm. That includes Microsoft’s $10bn investment in OpenAI, maker of ChatGPT and the world’s hottest AI startup, and Google’s $2bn stake in Anthropic, another creator of clever “large language models". The giants are spreading these smaller bets: Microsoft has backed other model-makers, such as Mistral, a year-old French firm trying to give OpenAI an run for its money. (The startups are diversifying their financing, too: besides Google’s investment, Anthropic may get up to $4bn from Amazon.)