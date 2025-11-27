Regulators can’t keep up with the AI economy
Summary
On ChatGPT’s third birthday, regulators are still years behind, Brett M. Decker writes in a guest commentary.
About the author: Brett M. Decker is a New York Times bestselling author and the Endowed Chair of Leadership at Northwood University. He is a former editor and editorial page writer for The Wall Street Journal.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story