Regulators may not like ‘deepfakes,’ but businesses are using them anyway
Summary
- With AI regulation at an embryonic stage, companies are charting their own course in creating audio and video avatars, cognizant of the legal hazards. ‘It’s a minefield right now,’ says one executive.
Companies are drawing up their own best practices for the use of AI-generated imagery and video, also known as deepfakes, for a range of business situations, from research to employee training.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more