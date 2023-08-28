Reliance AGM 2023: ‘Jio to lead India-specific AI solutions,’ says Mukesh Ambani while speaking on AI revolution1 min read 28 Aug 2023, 03:25 PM IST
Reliance AGM 2023: ‘Jio to lead India-specific AI solutions,’ says Mukesh Ambani while speaking on AI revolution
Reliance AGM 2023: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Monday spoke about AI revolution in the world while addressing the 46th Annual General Meeting of the company. While emphasizing on the need to harness AI for innovation, growth and India's prosperity, Mukesh Ambani said that Jio will lead India-specific AI solutions.