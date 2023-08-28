comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 28 2023 15:21:50
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,578.45 1.06%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 602.2 -0.54%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 117.6 0.6%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 572.75 0.44%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 441.45 -0.54%
Business News/ Ai / Artificial Intelligence/  Reliance AGM 2023: ‘Jio to lead India-specific AI solutions,’ says Mukesh Ambani while speaking on AI revolution
Back

Reliance AGM 2023: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Monday spoke about AI revolution in the world while addressing the 46th Annual General Meeting of the company. While emphasizing on the need to harness AI for innovation, growth and India's prosperity, Mukesh Ambani said that Jio will lead India-specific AI solutions. 

 

More to come…

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 28 Aug 2023, 03:25 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App