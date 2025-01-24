Rishad Premji reveals how Wipro leverages AI to reskill its employees

Wipro Executive Chairman Rishad Premji revealed how Wipro is using AI to reskill its employees at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2025 at Davos, in an interview with NDTV.

“Skilling is important to be able to have talent that's AI-ready, to be able to deploy and leverage the technology. It is also important to reskill people that jobs may be redundant or less relevant in an AI world," the IT firm head told the news portal.

According to the Chairman, the "success and adoption of AI" will be tightly coupled with the reskilling agenda of companies and the country.

Wipro's AI integration Premji highlighted that the company has made AI “all-pervasive" in the IT firm over the last year, attributing the development to training the employees to become AI-ready.

“We had 235,000 people go through a Gen AI 101 (training) starting with me," he said.

"We have about 50,000 people who've gone through higher levels of skilling and certification on generative AI, 5,000 people at the next level, 500 people at the highest level in the organisation. So we're driving it all-pervasively within the company to drive a very strong AI mindset, skillset, and toolset inside of the organisation," Premji told the news portal.

Rishad Premji's three AI use cases for Wipro The Chairman cited three things: how to operate the company better with AI integration, how to deliver better results, and, lastly, how to change the game.

“One, how do we operate better as a company? How do we leverage this technology (AI) to disrupt ourselves? And we've implemented this in all of our functions, whether it be HR, finance, legal, sales, skilling, recruitment, etc," Premji told the news portal, giving the example of an AI tool which leverages technology to summarize 400-page master service agreements for people to take clear actions on.

On how to deliver better results, Premji said that the company is looking at AI usage to make their work faster, more impactful and autonomous.

“Two is how do we deliver better? How do we do the work that we're doing inside of the organization more impactfully, faster, more autonomously, etc? And that's a big focus. And we're seeing a lot of impact on that, specifically fixed price projects," he told the news portal.

And finally on the topic of changing the game, Premji said, “So how do we come up with very context-specific, domain-specific use cases for customers? Operate better, manage better, deliver better, and change the game," on the interview with the news portal on the sideline of World Economic Forum (WEF) 2025 meeting in Davos.