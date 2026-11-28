As the artificial intelligence (AI) race intensifies, with the United States and China competing for dominance, Russia is also seeking to establish itself as a major player in the rapidly evolving technology. While Russian President Vladimir Putin has made its adoption across the country's economy and everyday life a priority, Moscow faces several hurdles in realising that ambition, including Western sanctions, a shortage of skilled workers and the financial demands of the war in Ukraine.

According to The New York Times, Putin attended Russia's flagship technology conference, A.I. Journey, where humanoid robots performed synchronised leaps alongside human dancers. The event showcased a vision of the country's future centred on artificial intelligence rather than the ongoing war in Ukraine. In his keynote address on Thursday, Putin said Russia wanted AI adoption to extend to “all spheres of the economy and people’s lives.”

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Sanctions, war and talent shortages hamper Russia's AI ambitions However, even as Russian officials look to the rapidly evolving technology to address a range of problems, including labour shortages, the country's technological development faces significant constraints. Russian AI models are heavily dependent on hardware from the United States and China, which has become increasingly difficult and expensive to obtain amid sanctions.

Meanwhile, heavy military spending has diverted resources from other sectors. The country has also seen an exodus of technology professionals since the start of the war in Ukraine. Additionally, security officials are monitoring domestic AI models to ensure they comply with censorship rules.

Putin warns against overdependence on Chinese technology Despite Moscow and Beijing making significant progress in strengthening their bilateral ties in recent years, there is unease in Russia about becoming too reliant on Chinese technology.

In his speech at the event, Putin said Moscow was “betting on sovereign foundational models.” He added, "We must not end up in a situation we have already experienced, when someone presses a button for us, and everything stops working altogether."

The challenge has become particularly acute this year, with drones from Kyiv attacking several of Moscow's most powerful data centres. Despite the setback, Putin and several technocrats remain determined to push the country forward in AI.

Russia looks to AI to address labour shortages Russian government representatives and industry leaders spoke enthusiastically about AI at the conference, presenting it as a potential solution to several of the country's major challenges. Displays at the event highlighted its possible applications across sectors, including the judiciary, healthcare and road maintenance.

Officials have also argued that the developing technology could help compensate for labour shortages caused by Russia's demographic challenges. According to estimates cited by a leading demographer, Russia is expected to lose around 820,000 people to population decline this year, including hundreds of thousands of soldiers killed during nearly five years of war in Ukraine.