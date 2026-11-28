As the artificial intelligence (AI) race intensifies, with the United States and China competing for dominance, Russia is also seeking to establish itself as a major player in the rapidly evolving technology. While Russian President Vladimir Putin has made its adoption across the country's economy and everyday life a priority, Moscow faces several hurdles in realising that ambition, including Western sanctions, a shortage of skilled workers and the financial demands of the war in Ukraine.

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According to The New York Times, Putin attended Russia's flagship technology conference, A.I. Journey, where humanoid robots performed synchronised leaps alongside human dancers. The event showcased a vision of the country's future centred on artificial intelligence rather than the ongoing war in Ukraine. In his keynote address on Thursday, Putin said Russia wanted AI adoption to extend to “all spheres of the economy and people’s lives.”

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Sanctions, war and talent shortages hamper Russia's AI ambitions However, even as Russian officials look to the rapidly evolving technology to address a range of problems, including labour shortages, the country's technological development faces significant constraints. Russian AI models are heavily dependent on hardware from the United States and China, which has become increasingly difficult and expensive to obtain amid sanctions.

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Meanwhile, heavy military spending has diverted resources from other sectors. The country has also seen an exodus of technology professionals since the start of the war in Ukraine. Additionally, security officials are monitoring domestic AI models to ensure they comply with censorship rules.

Putin warns against overdependence on Chinese technology Despite Moscow and Beijing making significant progress in strengthening their bilateral ties in recent years, there is unease in Russia about becoming too reliant on Chinese technology.

In his speech at the event, Putin said Moscow was “betting on sovereign foundational models.” He added, "We must not end up in a situation we have already experienced, when someone presses a button for us, and everything stops working altogether."

The challenge has become particularly acute this year, with drones from Kyiv attacking several of Moscow's most powerful data centres. Despite the setback, Putin and several technocrats remain determined to push the country forward in AI.

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Russia looks to AI to address labour shortages Russian government representatives and industry leaders spoke enthusiastically about AI at the conference, presenting it as a potential solution to several of the country's major challenges. Displays at the event highlighted its possible applications across sectors, including the judiciary, healthcare and road maintenance.

Officials have also argued that the developing technology could help compensate for labour shortages caused by Russia's demographic challenges. According to estimates cited by a leading demographer, Russia is expected to lose around 820,000 people to population decline this year, including hundreds of thousands of soldiers killed during nearly five years of war in Ukraine.

In his speech, Putin noted, "For Russia — as we are developing amid serious demographic challenges and a shortage of labor resources — such technologies are a real opportunity to overcome limitations and strengthen our potential."

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About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.