Sam Altman announces GPT-4 Turbo. A look at what's changed with OpenAI's latest language model
OpenAI announces GPT-4 Turbo, a more capable and updated language model with knowledge of world events up to April 2023. It features a larger 128k context window and is cheaper for developers to use.
OpenAI on Monday announced its most powerful language model yet - GPT 4 Turbo - at its first developer conference in San Francisco. The Sam Altman-led company said GPT-4 Turbo is more powerful and updated than the previous GPT-4 version, which was announced in March this year.