OpenAI on Monday announced its most powerful language model yet - GPT 4 Turbo - at its first developer conference in San Francisco. The Sam Altman-led company said GPT-4 Turbo is more powerful and updated than the previous GPT-4 version, which was announced in March this year.
Speaking at the OpenAI Developer Conference, Altman announced that GPT-4 Turbo has knowledge of world events up to April 2023, a huge leap from the GPT-4 version that was trained on data up to September 2021. Earlier this year, however, OpenAI had introduced a feature that allowed ChatGPT to access the internet and get up-to-the-minute information.
The OpenAI CEO was quoted by Bloomberg as saying, “We are just as annoyed as all of you — probably more — that GPT-4’s knowledge about the world ended at 2021… We will try to never let it get that out of date again."
What's changed with GPT-4 Turbo:
Apart from being more up to date than the previous version, GPT-4 Turbo also features a larger 128K context window, which the company claims can fit over 300 pages of text in a single prompt. While previous versions of GPT-4 came with 8K and 32K context windows, GPT-4 Turbo even beats its competitors, the closest being Anthropic's Claude 2, which comes with a 100K context window.
A larger context window could mean that the large language model understands the question better and offers more thoughtful answers, reported The Verge.
In addition, OpenAI says GPT-4 Turbo will be cheaper for developers to use, with input tokens being three times cheaper at $0.01 and output tokens being two times cheaper at $0.03 compared to GPT-4.
In a blogpost about GPT-4 Turbo and other releases, OpenAI wrote, “We also optimized its performance so we are able to offer GPT-4 Turbo at a 3x cheaper price for input tokens and a 2x cheaper price for output tokens compared to GPT-4."
