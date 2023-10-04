Sam Altman backed Humane showcases new ‘Ai Pin’: What is it and how does it compare to clips?
Sam Altman-backed startup Humane has showcased its first product Ai Pin at the Paris Fashion Week's 2024 Spring Summer Show while the device will be launched on November 9.
Humane, a start-up founded by former Apple executives Imran Chaudhri and Bethany Bongiorno and backed by OpenAI's Sam Altman has showcased its inaugural product the Humane Ai Pin. The Ai Pin was worn by supermodel Noami Cambell during the 2024 Spring Summer Show at the Paris Fashion Week, making her the first person to wear the device in public.