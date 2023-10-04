Humane, a start-up founded by former Apple executives Imran Chaudhri and Bethany Bongiorno and backed by OpenAI's Sam Altman has showcased its inaugural product the Humane Ai Pin. The Ai Pin was worn by supermodel Noami Cambell during the 2024 Spring Summer Show at the Paris Fashion Week, making her the first person to wear the device in public.

What is Humane Ai Pin?

According to Humane, the Ai Pin is a clothing-based wearable that uses a number of sensors and harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to enable innovative 'personal computing experiences'.

In a statement about the Ai Pin, the company said, “The Humane Ai Pin is the screenless, standalone device and software platform built from the ground up for AI. The intelligent clothing-based wearable uses a range of sensors that enable natural and intuitive compute interactions and is designed to weave seamlessly into users’ day-to-day lives." the company noted in a statement.

“The device is privacy-first, with aspects such as no wake word and therefore no ‘always on’ listening, reflecting Humane’s vision of building products which place trust at the center." Humane added.

While the full specifications of Humane Ai Pin have not been revealed yet, a 9to5Mac report claims that the first offering from Humane will be powered by the Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 processor that will deliver ‘AI-powered optical recognition and a laser-projected display’.

How does Humane AI Pin compare to Google Clips?

The Humane Ai Pin seems to be similar in size to Google Clips, an AI camera that was launched back in 2017. However, unlike the Google Clips, the Ai Pin is a standalone device and does not need to be connected to the paired to a smartphone or any other device.

More differences between the Ai Pin and Google Clips are likely to emerge after the startup officially unveils the products on November 9, 2023.

