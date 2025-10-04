Sam Altman goes on globe-trotting tour in dash for funds and AI computing power
Summary
The OpenAI chief executive is looking to East Asia and the Middle East to finance and accelerate an infrastructure build-out.
OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman has embarked on a global fundraising and supply-chain campaign, seeking financing and manufacturing partners that can help meet the startup’s insatiable demand for computing capacity.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story