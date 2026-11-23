Jakub Pachocki, the Chief Scientist at OpenAI, has called for AI developers should adopt common limits on increasingly powerful models. Pachocki, in a blog post on Sunday, advocated for an industrywide standards that would establish thresholds for AI development, with companies agreeing not to exceed them until specific safety requirements are met.

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“I further propose common limits, based on perplexity and other measurements, that developers are committed to not crossing until our ability to understand and monitor AI behavior achieves a certain concrete milestone,” Pachocki wrote.

What Jakub Pachocki said The proposed limits could be based partly on a technical measurement known as perplexity, which gauges how well an AI model predicts the next piece of text. Pachocki didn’t specify what the initial limit should be or when it might take effect.

Pachocki warned that AI could accelerate advances in its own development as soon as 2027, potentially outpacing improvements in researchers’ ability to monitor and understand the technology.

Sam Altman backs Jakub Pachocki Altman backed the proposal, saying in a post on X that the industry should seek agreement on common limits for AI development. Altman described Pachocki's essay as "the most important thing OpenAI has published in awhile," and said such limits would help ensure safety and control.

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According to Altman, frontier model developers should jointly endeavour to establish shared norms for how to evaluate such models and red-team safety cases for them by the time they are first used.

“I further propose common limits, based on perplexity and other measurements, that developers are committed to not crossing until our ability to understand and monitor AI behavior achieves a certain concrete milestone,” he said.

He also noted that AI labs had agreed under the White House Accords to establish standards and best practices to improve the safety of their systems. “I believe a discussion about the use of perplexity can further these goals,” Altman said.

White House Accords The White House Accord on Super Intelligence is a safety and governance agreement signed on September 29 by Donald Trump and leaders from six major technology companies—Google, Anthropic, Meta, OpenAI, Nvidia, and xAI. Trump had described it as "morally binding" rather than legally enforceable; the pact emphasizes industry self-regulation and establishes a four-layer oversight framework for advanced AI development.

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The proposals by Pachocki and Altman come at a time of growing concern inside and outside the industry about the potential risks of AI's rapidly growing capabilities.

About the Author Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In ...Read More ✕ Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In his nearly one-and-a-half-decade career as a journalist, Bobins has covered South Asia, the Middle East, and North America, from elections to mass protests and conflicts.

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