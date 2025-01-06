In 2025, AI agents may join the workforce, according to OpenAI's Sam Altman. Designed to operate autonomously, these agents could revolutionize productivity.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, has announced that 2025 could mark a groundbreaking moment in artificial intelligence (AI) history. The first AI agents are expected to join the workforce and materially impact business productivity. This development, anticipated as part of a broader AI evolution, could redefine traditional workflows and reshape the economic landscape.

According to Altman's personal blog, these AI agents are designed to function autonomously in professional environments and are the result of years of iterative development. Unlike current tools that rely on human oversight for effective operation, the new AI agents aim to take on complex tasks, contributing directly to the productivity of companies across sectors.

"We believe that, in 2025, we may see the first AI agents 'join the workforce' and materially change the output of companies. We continue to believe that iteratively putting great tools in the hands of people leads to great, broadly-distributed outcomes," wrote Altman.

The OpenAI CEO asserts that these systems will possess capabilities to "materially change the output" of organisations, with potential applications in customer service, research, operations, and beyond. He emphasises that this introduction will be gradual, allowing businesses and society time to adapt to the implications of their deployment.

Altman added, “We are beginning to turn our aim beyond that, to superintelligence in the true sense of the word. We love our current products, but we are here for the glorious future. With superintelligence, we can do anything else. Superintelligent tools could massively accelerate scientific discovery and innovation well beyond what we are capable of doing on our own, and in turn massively increase abundance and prosperity."

Critics, however, have raised questions about the readiness of such technology and its societal impact. Concerns persist over job displacement, ethical usage, and the broader implications of integrating advanced AI into workplaces. Experts are urging governments and regulators to establish robust frameworks to address potential risks while maximising the benefits of this technological leap.