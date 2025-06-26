Mint Explainer: Would you make Sam Altman’s eye scanner your online ID?
Leslie D'Monte 6 min read 26 Jun 2025, 11:45 AM IST
Summary
Digital ID systems like India’s Aadhaar, the open-source Modular Open Source Identity Platform, and OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman-backed World ID are gaining traction as a significant world population still lacks any official or digital ID.
As governments digitize services, banks go virtual, and AI-powered impersonation surges, establishing ‘who you are’ through a reliable, globally accepted digital ID is becoming critical.
