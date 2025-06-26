Mint Explainer: Would you make Sam Altman’s eye scanner your online ID?

Concerns about coercion are especially acute in low-income regions, where crypto incentives may push people to trade biometric data without fully understanding the risks. For instance, offline ‘Orb’ verifications and biometric identity-based user onboarding in India were stopped in late 2023. Besides, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been consistent in expressing its displeasure with cryptocurrencies even as gains from cryptocurrencies in India are treated as income, and a 1% tax is deducted at the source.