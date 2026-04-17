The artificial-intelligence trade came roaring back to life this week, with the Nasdaq Composite closing at a fresh high on Thursday, marking 12 straight days of gains. Underneath the optimism, however, are some of the same concerns about circular finance that plagued the stocks at the start of the year.
Same AI trade, same problems
SummaryPurchase obligations from hyperscalers and Nvidia have topped $640 billion, more than doubling in the past year and up six times in the past five years.
The artificial-intelligence trade came roaring back to life this week, with the Nasdaq Composite closing at a fresh high on Thursday, marking 12 straight days of gains. Underneath the optimism, however, are some of the same concerns about circular finance that plagued the stocks at the start of the year.
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