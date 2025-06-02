Subscribe

Samsung tapping Perplexity AI for all devices — what does this mean for you?

Samsung Electronics is close to a deal to invest in Perplexity AI and integrate its search technology across devices, including the upcoming Galaxy S26. Here's all you need to know…

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated2 Jun 2025, 02:38 PM IST
Advertisement
Samsung Electronics is nearing a wide-ranging deal to invest in Perplexity and put search technology from the AI startup at the forefront of the South Korean company's devices.
Samsung Electronics is nearing a wide-ranging deal to invest in Perplexity and put search technology from the AI startup at the forefront of the South Korean company's devices. (Photographer: Stefani Reynolds / Bloomberg)

Samsung Electronics is close to signing a significant investment deal with Perplexity AI, to integrate the startup's artificial intelligence tech across the South Korean electronics giant's devices, Bloomberg reported citing sources.

Advertisement

Representatives for Samsung and Perplexity declined to comment, the report said, citing sources to add that the two sides met in South Korea over the past few weeks.

According to the report, the “wide-ranging deal” would put Perplexity's AI search technology at the forefront of Samsung devices. So, what would this mean for customers? We explore…

Also Read | Gold price today in your city: Check Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi on June 2

Samsung-Perplexity Deal: What changes for you?

  • According to the report, talks include preloading Perplexity’s app and assistant on upcoming Samsung devices, including the S26.
  • It also includes integrate the startup’s search features into the Samsung web browser, sources said.
  • Besides this, Perplexity’s tech could also be “weaved into” Samsung’s Bixby virtual assistant, the sources added.
  • Sources also noted that the goal is to include the service as a default assistant option in the Galaxy S26 phone line scheduled for launch in H2 of 2026.
  • The announcement is expected as early as this year, but specifics are not yet finalised, they added.
  • Other features being discussed include building an AI-infused operating system and an AI agents app that can tap into functionality from Perplexity and a range of other AI assistants, the sources added.

Advertisement
Also Read | Musk's tryst with drugs: ‘Good for investors’ to ‘tried prescription ketamine’

Samsung to be biggest investor in Perplexity's new funding round

Sources told Bloomberg that Samsung Electronics is also expected to be among the largest investors in Perplexity's new funding round and is in “advanced discussions” to raise $500 million at a $14 billion valuation.

This could signal a departure from Samsung's reliance on Alphabet's Google search engine, and “pave the way for it to work with a mix of AI developers”, the report added.

For Perplexity, the arrangement would mark its biggest mobile partnership to date and follows a recent integration deal with Motorola.

Also Read | Forget iOS 19, your next iPhone update could be iOS 26 — here's why

Perplexity and Apple deal in the works too?

According to a report by Bloomberg News, iPhone maker Apple has also shown interest in working with Perplexity, as an alternative to Google Search and ChatGPT (integrated in the Siri voice assistant).

Advertisement

“We’ve been pretty impressed with what Perplexity has done, so we’ve started some discussions with them about what they’re doing,” Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of services, said during recent testimony at a Google antitrust trial.

It’s unclear how Perplexity’s relationship with Samsung, one of Apple’s fiercest rivals, would affect that, the Bloomberg report added.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsAIArtificial IntelligenceSamsung tapping Perplexity AI for all devices — what does this mean for you?
Read Next Story