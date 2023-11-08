comScore
Business News/ Ai / Artificial Intelligence/  Samsung unveils its ChatGPT rival AI model, Samsung Gauss. All you need to know
Samsung unveils its ChatGPT rival AI model, Samsung Gauss. All you need to know

 Livemint ,Edited By Aman Gupta

Samsung Gauss includes a generative AI model, a coding assistant, and an image generator and editor. The language model can answer questions and help with composing emails, summarizing documents, and translating content.

The logo of the Samsung Electronics Co. is seen at its office in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. Samsung Electronics on Tuesday reported its highest quarterly profit for the year and saw narrowed losses from its computer chip business amid a slow recovery in global demand.(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) (AP)
The logo of the Samsung Electronics Co. is seen at its office in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. Samsung Electronics on Tuesday reported its highest quarterly profit for the year and saw narrowed losses from its computer chip business amid a slow recovery in global demand.(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) (AP)

Korean smartphone maker Samsung has launched its set of generative AI model called Samsung Gauss at the company's AI Forum 2023. Developed by Samsung Research, Gauss consists of three tools: a generative AI model called Samsung Gauss Language, a coding assistant called Samsung Gauss Code and an image generator and editor called Samsung Gauss Image.

Also Read| Sam Altman announces GPT-4 Turbo. A look at what's changed with OpenAI's latest language model

In a blogpost about the new announcements, Samung said that the generative AI model “is named after Carl Friedrich Gauss, the legendary mathematician who established normal distribution theory, the backbone of machine learning and AI."

The company said that Samsung Gauss language - a large language model that can answer questions akin to ChatGPT or other chatbots on the market- can help in tasks like composing emails, summarizing documents and translating content. 

Samsung Gauss Code can help developers write codes easily and quickly while also supporting functions like code description and test case generation through an ‘interactive interface’.

Samsung Gauss Image can help generate and edit images, helping in tasks like style changes and coverting low-resolution images to high-resolution.

Speaking at the company's AI Summit 2023, Samsung Research Global AI Center Executive Vice President Daehyun Kim said, “We will continue to support and collaborate with the industry and academia on generative AI research." said Daehyun Kim, E

Samsung to include its generative AI offering in Galaxy S24: 

According to a report from Korea Times, Samsung will incorporate its new generative AI model - Samsung Gauss- into the upcoming Galaxy S 24 series in the first half of 2024. 

The Korean tech giant also hinted that while Gauss is currently only being used on employee productivity, it will be ‘expanded to a variety of Samsung product applications to provide new user experience in the near future.’

 

Updated: 08 Nov 2023, 05:59 PM IST
