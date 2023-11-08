Samsung unveils its ChatGPT rival AI model, Samsung Gauss. All you need to know
Samsung Gauss includes a generative AI model, a coding assistant, and an image generator and editor. The language model can answer questions and help with composing emails, summarizing documents, and translating content.
Korean smartphone maker Samsung has launched its set of generative AI model called Samsung Gauss at the company's AI Forum 2023. Developed by Samsung Research, Gauss consists of three tools: a generative AI model called Samsung Gauss Language, a coding assistant called Samsung Gauss Code and an image generator and editor called Samsung Gauss Image.