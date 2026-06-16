Sarvam joins Skyroot to mark rare funding milestone for India’s frontier tech

New Delhi: In a rare moment of a large funding round in India’s typically small-ticket frontier tech investments, Bengaluru-based Axonwise Pvt. Ltd, which operates as Sarvam AI, on Monday became the second startup in two months—after Hyderabad-headquartered Skyroot Aerospace—to secure a marquee funding round that valued it at over $1 billion. The back-to-back unicorn rounds highlight growing investor interest in startups building strategic technologies, even as such capital remains limited across the country's wider deep-tech ecosystem.
Though the two cater to different industries, Sarvam and Skyroot have a fair few elements in common—their founders went to IITs and held key roles in government-backed entities before founding their own private ventures.
While it’s still early days, industry analysts and stakeholders believe they’re both largely uncontested in India and cater to strategic sectors. For Sarvam, which raised $234 million on Monday, this strategic sector lies in offering Indian-language artificial intelligence (AI) services to the country’s top public offices at scale, without being dependent on Big Tech.