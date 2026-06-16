Sarvam joins Skyroot to mark rare funding milestone for India’s frontier tech

New Delhi: In a rare moment of a large funding round in India’s typically small-ticket frontier tech investments, Bengaluru-based Axonwise Pvt. Ltd, which operates as Sarvam AI, on Monday became the second startup in two months—after Hyderabad-headquartered Skyroot Aerospace—to secure a marquee funding round that valued it at over $1 billion. The back-to-back unicorn rounds highlight growing investor interest in startups building strategic technologies, even as such capital remains limited across the country's wider deep-tech ecosystem.
New Delhi: In a rare moment of a large funding round in India’s typically small-ticket frontier tech investments, Bengaluru-based Axonwise Pvt. Ltd, which operates as Sarvam AI, on Monday became the second startup in two months—after Hyderabad-headquartered Skyroot Aerospace—to secure a marquee funding round that valued it at over $1 billion. The back-to-back unicorn rounds highlight growing investor interest in startups building strategic technologies, even as such capital remains limited across the country's wider deep-tech ecosystem.
Though the two cater to different industries, Sarvam and Skyroot have a fair few elements in common—their founders went to IITs and held key roles in government-backed entities before founding their own private ventures.
Though the two cater to different industries, Sarvam and Skyroot have a fair few elements in common—their founders went to IITs and held key roles in government-backed entities before founding their own private ventures.
While it’s still early days, industry analysts and stakeholders believe they’re both largely uncontested in India and cater to strategic sectors. For Sarvam, which raised $234 million on Monday, this strategic sector lies in offering Indian-language artificial intelligence (AI) services to the country’s top public offices at scale, without being dependent on Big Tech.
“Sarvam’s name appears frequently among enterprises looking for AI adoption in India, and the large funding round directly speaks to Sarvam’s rising relevance," said Anushree Verma, senior director analyst at Gartner. “Strategic sectors such as banks, as well as public sector undertakings are the key present and future clients of Sarvam, with the objective of deploying Indic language applications. This gives them a clear, large and significant go-to market.”
Incorporated in July 2023, Sarvam AI was founded by Vivek Raghavan and Pratyush Kumar. Raghavan, 57, graduated from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, in 1989, and holds a doctorate in electrical and computer science engineering from Carnegie Mellon University in the US. Until February 2022, he was the chief project manager and biometric architect of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the body behind the government’s Aadhaar identity platform.
His co-founder, Kumar, graduated from IIT-Bombay in 2009 and holds a doctorate in computer engineering from ETH Zurich in Switzerland, before co-founding AI4Bharat, which today serves as the data management unit for the ministry of electronics and information technology’s Bhashini Indic languages division.
Sarvam reported revenue of ₹45.1 crore in fiscal year 2026 (FY26) and ₹1.5 crore in FY25, a regulatory filing by investor HCL Technologies Ltd said on Monday. The startup was valued at $1.5 billion, post-money. In comparison, Skyroot Aerospace was valued at $1.23 billion post-money after its fundraise last month. The company reported ₹31.99 crore in revenue in FY25, as per its latest regulatory filings accessed through Tofler.
For Sarvam, industry experts said its large funding round is a reflection of a strategic corner of importance that it has served, akin to Skyroot.
“Companies that emerge as clear winners in their own ecosystems will start getting access to large capital investments from within India itself, through strategic partners from some of India’s top industrial conglomerates. Sarvam’s investment round today reflects the same,” said Kashyap Kompella, an AI analyst and founder of tech consultant RPA2AI Research.
The same, said Verma and Kompella, applies to Skyroot as well, being a startup that has shown the most early progress and promise in a niche industry so far.
“Sarvam would also cater to enterprises that are focusing on full-stack digital sovereignty because of prevailing geopolitical tensions. They are beginning to prepare for regulatory compliance risks as US-based AI makers get restricted by their own governments, and Sarvam adds value in this sense that no other Indian startups are doing at this level so far,” Verma added.
Sarvam, on this note, has made early progress. In June last year, the company signed partnerships with e-commerce platform Swiggy and financial services platform Razorpay for its voice-first AI models trained on Indian languages. Prior to this, it had also signed a partnership for voice AI deployment with Tata Capital, a financial services subsidiary of India’s largest conglomerate.
Not all industry stakeholders, however, look at it as a glowing green flag for India’s deep-tech industry at large.
Vishesh Rajaram, managing partner at Speciale Invest, one of India’s most frequent deep-tech investors, said that while Sarvam’s funding round “marks the coming of age of a number of India’s top deep-tech startups,” this may not necessarily trickle down to other sectors.
“Not all startups require the same scale of capital as a firm that is trying to build foundational AI models. Access to large capital should thus be measured in sector-specific ways,” Rajaram said.
Kompella concurred. Large-scale, late-stage capital “is still in short supply, and the two funding rounds of Sarvam and Skyroot should not be counted as a sign of heavy capital flow unlocking for India,” he said.