Sarvam to launch ChatGPT-like app with limited access soon
Summary
Backed by $45 million and government incentives, Sarvam aims to localize GenAI for India’s public and private sectors.
Sarvam AI, the IIT Madras-incubated artificial intelligence startup that launched three foundational models on Wednesday, will seek commercial success with a ChatGPT-like application, which it plans to launch soon.
