"We are, of course, a for-profit company, so that is how we will run the business. But we’re still trying to figure out how the business grows in India and how we can bring AI to as many people as we can. While we will continue to try to build new models, we could have even built a trillion-parameter AI model; the question is why and how we should go about it. That’s what we’ll be doing in the near future," the founder added.