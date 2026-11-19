Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has acknowledged that the company could have done more to prevent last week's Outlook outage that brought swaths of corporate America to a standstill. He further warned that faster software updates and fixes are creating new stability challenges for older technology infrastructure.

In an interview with CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday evening, Nadella said the disruption was caused by a previously undetected software bug that emerged under a particular traffic pattern. He admitted that Microsoft should have identified the issue through testing before the outage happened.

“It was one of those crazy perfect storms where there was a latent bug that got sort of found only during a particular traffic pattern,” Nadella told CNBC. “Of course, we should have done the testing before. We should have figured out how to have the bulkheads such that you didn’t have a global outage.”

The Outlook disruption last Thursday was the first in a series of technology outages during a difficult week for the sector. The incidents affected everything from corporate communications to airline operations and banking transactions, highlighting the growing dependence of businesses and everyday life on technology.

Nadella also pointed to a broader problem emerging as artificial intelligence accelerates software development and bug detection.

“The thing that AI has done is it allowed us to find these bugs and fix these bugs. But that means you’ve got to then patch them, and that creates instability,” Nadella told CNBC.

“I think a lot of what you’re seeing is a little bit of, maybe, old infrastructure with new patches and instability,” he added.

Microsoft bets on AI to strengthen enterprise software business The comments come as Microsoft seeks to position artificial intelligence as a driver of growth rather than a threat to its established software business. Earlier this year, investors worried that AI advancements could disrupt the traditional seat-based software model, putting pressure on Microsoft's business.

However, the company's strong cloud growth and spending discipline helped improve investor sentiment.

Shares bottomed out for the year in late June, and since the company’s late-July earnings report, the stock has climbed 30%. The momentum has stalled a bit of late, though. The stock has pulled back nearly 9% over the past two weeks since its all-time closing high on Nov. 4, the day after the midterm elections.

Microsoft's October 28 earnings reinforced its business momentum, with Azure cloud revenue surging 48% to $33.2 billion, reflecting strong demand for AI computing power.

At its Ignite conference Tuesday, Microsoft also laid out its vision for Copilot as the central hub for workplace productivity,

Explaining the shift towards usage-based business models, Nadella told CNBC: “So the consumption will go up, and people will have to have new business models. So, for example, in Dynamics now, a lot of our business is not about seats; it’s usage.”

He also said customers would be able to choose between different AI models. “You want Claude, you want OpenAI, or our own models? You can route across all of them,” he said.

Nadella also addressed growing opposition to data centre construction, saying technology companies must demonstrate the benefits of their investments to local communities.