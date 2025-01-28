In a recent chat with CNBC, Alexandr Wang, CEO of Scale AI, made a striking revelation about DeepSeek’s hardware stash. According to Wang, DeepSeek is in possession of over 50,000 NVIDIA H100 chips, a massive haul that they are unable to openly discuss due to stringent US export controls.

Wang explained that, “The Chinese labs have more H100s than people think. DeepSeek has more than 50,000 H100s, which they can’t talk about because of the export controls that the United States has in place.” This comes as the US continues to tighten regulations around semiconductor sales, particularly to China, to maintain a technological edge.

The statement has caught attention across social media, with Elon Musk chiming in on the matter. Responding to a post by X user @kimmonismus, Musk simply wrote, “Obviously!” – seemingly confirming the underlying tension between tech giants and US policy on exports.

This revelation adds fuel to the growing debate over the global race for AI dominance and the role of chipmakers like NVIDIA in shaping the future of artificial intelligence. It also raises questions about how international companies, especially in China, are navigating the increasingly complex landscape of tech restrictions.

DeepSeek has ignited a global stir, with many in China hailing it as a groundbreaking achievement that could transform the future of technology. Referred to by tech figures like Marc Andreessen as "AI's Sputnik moment," the release of DeepSeek’s affordable, open-source artificial intelligence model has captured global attention, even sending ripples through stock markets.