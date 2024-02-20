Digital scammers are now exploiting a video of Virat Kohli by creating fake advertisements using deepfake technology. The ads promote a betting application, falsely claiming that the legendary cricket player endorses high returns from small investments.

A particular video has spread rapidly across social media platforms, showing Kohli speaking in Hindi and allegedly supporting the betting app. To make the video look more credible, the creators manipulated footage to include a well-known TV journalist. They try to give the impression that the ad was broadcast during a live news segment. The ad claims that Kohli earned a significant sum by investing a minimal amount, enticing viewers with the promise of easy money.

Technology was used to alter an interview clip of Kohli, replacing his real voice with a fabricated one. This made it seem as though he was promoting an online game with dubious benefits. Despite Kohli never endorsing such games, the manipulated video suggests he advocates for the app, promising lucrative returns on investments.

In another such deepfake video, Kohli is seen speaking in English while his accent frequently goes American. In this video, the deepfake video of another newscaster is seen presenting the gambling app along with the cricketer.

Sachin Tendulkar deepfake video

This incident follows a similar pattern of misuse involving public figures. Sachin Tendulkar earlier addressed a fake video where he spoke about his daughter Sara playing a particular game. “I am surprised how easy it is to earn well these days," he is seen saying in the video.



“Social Media platforms need to be alert and responsive to complaints. Swift action from their end is crucial to stopping the spread of misinformation and deepfakes," Sachin posted on X (formerly Twitter).