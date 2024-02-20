Scam alert: Virat Kohli seen promoting betting app in deepfake AI video with the promise of easy money
Sachin Tendulkar earlier warned about the spread of misinformation through deepfakes. Now, a deepfake video of Virat Kohli promoting a betting app has gone viral on social media.
Digital scammers are now exploiting a video of Virat Kohli by creating fake advertisements using deepfake technology. The ads promote a betting application, falsely claiming that the legendary cricket player endorses high returns from small investments.
Technology was used to alter an interview clip of Kohli, replacing his real voice with a fabricated one. This made it seem as though he was promoting an online game with dubious benefits. Despite Kohli never endorsing such games, the manipulated video suggests he advocates for the app, promising lucrative returns on investments.
In another such deepfake video, Kohli is seen speaking in English while his accent frequently goes American. In this video, the deepfake video of another newscaster is seen presenting the gambling app along with the cricketer.
Sachin Tendulkar deepfake video
This incident follows a similar pattern of misuse involving public figures. Sachin Tendulkar earlier addressed a fake video where he spoke about his daughter Sara playing a particular game. “I am surprised how easy it is to earn well these days," he is seen saying in the video.
“Social Media platforms need to be alert and responsive to complaints. Swift action from their end is crucial to stopping the spread of misinformation and deepfakes," Sachin posted on X (formerly Twitter).
Bollywood actress Rashmika Mandhana, last seen in Animal, earlier became a target when her image was superimposed onto a video of another individual.
