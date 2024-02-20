 Scam alert: Virat Kohli seen promoting betting app in deepfake AI video with the promise of easy money | Mint
Active Stocks
Mon Feb 19 2024 15:59:39
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 141.90 -0.32%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 409.20 1.10%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 535.25 -1.45%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,417.10 -0.20%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 759.10 0.58%
Business News/ Ai / Artificial Intelligence/  Scam alert: Virat Kohli seen promoting betting app in deepfake AI video with the promise of easy money
BackBack

Scam alert: Virat Kohli seen promoting betting app in deepfake AI video with the promise of easy money

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sachin Tendulkar earlier warned about the spread of misinformation through deepfakes. Now, a deepfake video of Virat Kohli promoting a betting app has gone viral on social media.

Bengaluru: India's Virat Kohli during a practice session before the start of the third T20 cricket match between India and Afghanistan, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)Premium
Bengaluru: India's Virat Kohli during a practice session before the start of the third T20 cricket match between India and Afghanistan, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Digital scammers are now exploiting a video of Virat Kohli by creating fake advertisements using deepfake technology. The ads promote a betting application, falsely claiming that the legendary cricket player endorses high returns from small investments. 

A particular video has spread rapidly across social media platforms, showing Kohli speaking in Hindi and allegedly supporting the betting app.

Also Read: Hong Kong finance worker falls prey to deepfake video call, loses $25 million after interaction with ‘CFO’

To make the video look more credible, the creators manipulated footage to include a well-known TV journalist. They try to give the impression that the ad was broadcast during a live news segment. The ad claims that Kohli earned a significant sum by investing a minimal amount, enticing viewers with the promise of easy money.

Technology was used to alter an interview clip of Kohli, replacing his real voice with a fabricated one. This made it seem as though he was promoting an online game with dubious benefits. Despite Kohli never endorsing such games, the manipulated video suggests he advocates for the app, promising lucrative returns on investments.

Also Read: What are deep fakes and how to spot them? Experts share tips

In another such deepfake video, Kohli is seen speaking in English while his accent frequently goes American. In this video, the deepfake video of another newscaster is seen presenting the gambling app along with the cricketer.

Sachin Tendulkar deepfake video

This incident follows a similar pattern of misuse involving public figures. Sachin Tendulkar earlier addressed a fake video where he spoke about his daughter Sara playing a particular game. “I am surprised how easy it is to earn well these days," he is seen saying in the video.

Also Read: Deepfake regulation to target both creators and social media platforms

“Social Media platforms need to be alert and responsive to complaints. Swift action from their end is crucial to stopping the spread of misinformation and deepfakes," Sachin posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Bollywood actress Rashmika Mandhana, last seen in Animal, earlier became a target when her image was superimposed onto a video of another individual.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 20 Feb 2024, 08:45 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App