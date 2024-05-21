Scarlett Johansson ‘shocked and angered' after OpenAI allegedly uses her voice without consent for chatbot ‘Sky’
Actress Scarlett Johansson has claimed that OpenAI used a voice for their new ChatGPT 4o chatbot that she found eerily similar to her own, despite having declined the company’s request to use her voice.
