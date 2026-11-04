Schools are in control, Gemini and Search off by default: Google says amid controversy over Artificial Intelligence

Tech giant Google has addressed the controversy over allegedly forcing artificial intelligence in schools. Google said Tuesday that it will turn off Gemini, the chatbot that was turned on for many K-12 students using Google Classroom since August, by default.

'Schools should have control over AI' Access to Google's AI features — Gemini, Gemini Notebook and Gemini in Classroom — as well as Google search will be automatically turned off for K-12 student accounts until “school administrators explicitly turn them on,” Chris Phillips, Google’s vice president and general manager of education, said in a blog post.

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“We believe schools should have control over AI in their classrooms and in providing administrators with controls to help them manage their approach,” Phillips wrote.

Democrats accuse Google of threatening schools The controversy blew up after The New York Times published a report saying that Google will turn off search for schools that reject AI entirely.

Prominent Democrats, including Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, accused Google of threatening schools and abusing its monopoly power to push AI onto students.

“Google is using its search monopoly to coerce schools into adopting AI. This highlights the danger of allowing an unregulated monopolist to control an essential service,” Lina Khan, the former chair of the Federal Trade Commission, said on social media. “As the public increasingly pushes back against the use of AI in schools, Google is making clear it will punish those who don’t fall in line.”

Will schools lose access to Google Search? In response, Google said that “schools are in control” and that they can choose to turn on one, two, or all of the services individually.

“We are also updating Search for schools to make it better for learning. Specifically, AI Mode and AI Overviews will offer step-by-step guided learning through problems, so that students don’t get quick answers to schoolwork,” Google said.

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The tech giant also said it would share more specifics with schools in the coming months ahead of the changes rolling out.

Google’s blog post titled Designing responsible AI for learning, however, did not explicitly clarify whether schools choosing to turn off AI services will lose access to search. But Phillips told NYT that “Search and AI are deeply integrated.”

Growing concern over AI in schools According to Bloomberg, Google Chromebooks, the most widely used laptops in American classrooms, have been facing growing resistance to AI from parents and school districts.