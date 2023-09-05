Sebi developing AI tool to detect misselling by mutual funds: Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch1 min read 05 Sep 2023, 10:02 PM IST
Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch agreed that it is a very complex problem and even cited a recent case in which a 90-year-old investor was sold a product with a seven-year lock-in period
In its bid to detect misselling by mutual funds, market regulator Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is working on an artificial intelligence (AI) tool, its chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said as per news agency PTI. Madhabi Puri Buch agreed that it is a very complex problem and even cited a recent case in which a 90-year-old investor was sold a product with a seven-year lock-in period.