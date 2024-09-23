Section 230 catches up to AI
SummaryAn appellate court holds companies liable for the actions of their algorithms.
Is TikTok toast? Fearing Chinese spying, the U.S. decided to ban TikTok last April if it wasn’t sold by January 2025. TikTok owner ByteDance refuses to sell and sued. At a U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia hearing last week, Judge Douglas Ginsburg, asked, “Why is this any different, from a constitutional point of view, than the statute precluding foreign ownership of a broadcasting license?"