Section 230 catches up to AI

It’s a new world. Large language models churn out speech by the mile. Chatbots hallucinate and write strange things, spewing statements they think are true but are false—like many politicians. Both OpenAI and Microsoft have been sued for defamation for their chatbot’s output. Congress and courts should label generative AI companies as publishers, which they are, with all the ensuing copyright and liability issues. They will fight it tooth and nail, but let’s call a bot a bot—they don’t host, they publish.