Semicon India 2025: Union IT Minister presents Vikram 32-bit chip to PM Modi, India’s first fully indigenous microchip

Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Tuesday presented the Vikram 32-bit processor and test chips from four approved projects to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Semicon India 2025.

Vikram 32-bit processor unveiled Developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation’s Semiconductor Laboratory, Vikram is the country’s first fully indigenous 32-bit microprocessor certified for use in the extreme conditions of launch vehicles. Alongside, 28 other chips designed by students under the Chips to Startup programme have been fabricated and packaged at the Mohali semiconductor hub.

"Just a few years ago, we met for the first time to make a new beginning driven by our Prime Minister's farsighted vision, and we launched the India Semiconductor Mission. In a short span of 3.5 years, we have the world looking at India with confidence. Today, the construction of five semiconductor units is going on at a rapid pace. We just presented the first ‘Made-in-India’ chip to PM Modi," Vaishnaw said.

While addressing the global companies, he added, “We are living in unprecedented times, and global policy turmoil has created huge uncertainty. In these turbulent times, India stands as a lighthouse of stability and growth. In these uncertain times, you should come to India because our policies are stable.”

Semicon India 2025 opens in New Delhi The three-day Semicon India conference, inaugurated in New Delhi, aims to strengthen the country’s semiconductor ecosystem. According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the event will run until Thursday and includes a roundtable with global CEOs.

Sessions at the conference will address semiconductor fabrication and advanced packaging projects, infrastructure readiness, innovations in artificial intelligence and research, investment opportunities, smart manufacturing, and state-level policy implementation. Dedicated segments will also focus on the Design Linked Incentive scheme, the startup ecosystem, international collaboration, and workforce development.

This year’s edition has drawn over 20,750 participants, including more than 2,500 delegates from 48 countries, 150 speakers, and more than 350 exhibitors. Country-specific roundtables and pavilions are also part of the programme.