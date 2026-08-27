Shivaami launches India's 1st Google Gemini Enterprise Experience Centre in this city — How it aims to drive AI adoption

Shivaami has launched India's first Google Gemini Enterprise Experience Centre at its Mumbai office, with the facility aimed at helping businesses explore artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, data analytics, cybersecurity and digital transformation solutions, the company said, according to reports.

The centre will allow customers, partners and technology leaders to participate in hands-on demonstrations, executive briefings, innovation workshops and proof-of-concept exercises focused on Google Cloud technologies, Shivaami said, according to a Moneycontrol report.

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According to the company, the facility will showcase generative AI and agentic AI applications, data analytics and business intelligence, application modernisation, cloud migration, cybersecurity and risk management, along with Google Workspace productivity solutions.

Also Read | Google Gemini will now do real-time speech translation for your meetings

All about the centre The centre will also demonstrate industry-specific applications for sectors including manufacturing, retail, media and entertainment, healthcare, education and digital-native businesses.

Punit Thakkar, CEO and MD of Shivaami, said the centre would help organisations experience Gemini and Google Cloud solutions in real-world settings, validate ideas and work with experts on technology-led transformation initiatives.

"Technology adoption is no longer about choosing a cloud platform—it's about transforming how businesses innovate, operate, and compete in an AI-first world," Thakkar said, according to Moneycontrol.

He said the centre would provide businesses with a platform to experience Gemini models and Google Cloud, validate ideas and co-create transformation journeys with Shivaami's experts.

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"Proud to share that Shivaami has launched the Gemini Enterprise Experience Centre in Mumbai — created to help businesses move beyond AI experimentation and turn ideas into real business outcomes. Experience Gemini, Generative AI & Agentic AI, explore industry use cases, and build practical PoCs with our experts," Thakkar wrote in a post on LinkedIn.

Also Read | Google Pay integrates Gemini AI into app, expands credit push

'Visitors will be able to interact with live solution showcases' Abhinav Kishore, India Head - SMB at Google Cloud India, said the centre would allow organisations to experience Google Cloud and Gemini solutions first-hand, validate concepts and work with experts on technology initiatives.

Kishore added that visitors would be able to interact with live solution showcases, participate in innovation workshops and hold strategic discussions around using cloud technologies to accelerate business growth.

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Shivaami said the centre is part of its continued investment in its Google Cloud partnership and its efforts to support customers in infrastructure modernisation, operational efficiency and digital transformation.