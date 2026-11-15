Should you invest in AI stocks now? Nvidia’s slump, Anthropic’s IPO and 5 strategies to consider

The AI trade is sending two very different signals this week!
Nvidia Corp. stock notched its worst week in more than 18 months, as its share price continued to reel after Jensen Huang’s ouster from the top chipmaker. The stock fell 2% to close at $162.85 Friday, extending losses over the last five trading days to 13%, the worst weekly decline since April 2025.
On the other hand, Anthropic PBC's proposed initial public offering (IPO) has attracted six times the orders for the shares available. The company is looking to raise up to $64.4 billion through the public offering, alongside a $26 billion private placement. The combined offering would be bigger than SpaceX's IPO, making it the largest listing of all time.
The contrasting developments raise questions about the sustainability of the AI rally and what investors should consider as the sector enters its next phase.
The developments do not necessarily signal that investors are abandoning artificial intelligence. Instead, they are becoming more selective about where they put their money.
Anthropic's annualised revenue run rate has risen from around $65 billion in July to approximately $81 billion by October. Its first-half revenue reached $16.3 billion, compared with just $1.16 billion in the same period last year. According to Jain, this demonstrates the growing commercial demand for AI products and services.
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At the same time, AI investment cycle is broadening. “Investors are looking beyond chipmakers and infrastructure providers towards companies building AI models, applications and businesses that can generate recurring revenue from the technology.”
However, he cautioned that rapid revenue growth does not automatically translate into profitability. Anthropic's proposed valuation of around $1.4 trillion is below some earlier expectations and represents a substantial premium to its current revenue base. Its filings also show significant operating losses.
He also pointed to the interconnected nature of the AI ecosystem. “Nvidia is both a major technology supplier to Anthropic and a proposed $10 billion investor in its private placement. These relationships are not necessarily a problem, but they do mean that financial and operational risks can travel across the ecosystem.”
Jain said neither panic nor euphoria is the right response. AI demand is real, but valuations in parts of the sector already assume substantial future growth.
"Investors with concentrated exposure to AI-related stocks should consider rebalancing. Those with limited exposure can build positions gradually rather than chasing a single IPO or reacting to short-term market movements," he said.
For Indian investors looking to access overseas technology markets, the Liberalised Remittance Scheme permits resident individuals to remit up to $250,000 per financial year for permitted transactions. Applicable tax collected at source (TCS) provisions and currency conversion costs should also be factored into investment decisions.
"AI will remain one of the defining investment themes of this decade. But the next phase of the rally may not reward every company equally," Jain said.
"The opportunity is still there. The key is to distinguish between companies benefiting from the AI narrative and companies building sustainable businesses around it.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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