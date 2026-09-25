Smart search, virtual try-on: How AI assistants drive Millennials vs GenZ shopping style this festive season

A new survey revealed that AI-assisted brand discovery, product comparison and purchase decisioning are reshaping the buyer journey.

According to InMobi advertising's The Marketer's Guide To India’s Festive Season 2026, four in five of those surveyed want an AI shopping assistant for the festive season.

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The report claimed 79 percent of the participants were interested in shopping via a personalised smart TV ad with virtual try-on.

Harsh Somaiya, Co-founder and CEO, The Bear House, was quoted as saying in the report, "Nearly 75% of our users are actively engaging with the virtual try-on feature. Instead of just looking at photos of models, customers upload a photo and see themselves in the clothes. If you are a founder looking to increase average order value and customer engagement, implementing Glance AI is something I’d suggest immediately.”

The most, 89 percent, of AI features shoppers are most likely to try "Smart search suggestions", 81 percent preferred "virtual product try-on" and "complete the look suggestions", 75 per cent sought "AI-based recommendations" and 73 percent were likely to try "Voice search or chat assistants."

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Millennials vs GenZ "Millennials show more interest (82%) than Gen Z (71%) in AI-based recommendations," the InMobi advertising report revealed.

These findings were from an on-device consumer study conducted by InMobi Advertising from August 7 to August 11, 2026. As many as 1110 people, both Android and iOS users, from Tier 1/2/3/4 cities were surveyed.

InMobi survey report

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It also showed that "the generation with the largest spend appetite" is Millennials. "27% are ready to spend ₹25,000 to ₹50,000 this festive season. Gen X comes second (17%), followed by Gen Z (16%). Budget growth is also higher among Millennials (85%) than Gen Z (71%),"

On "How to win each audience," the report suggested, “Gen Z is still building shopping habits, so reach them with broader, exploratory creative rather than the same hyper-personalised push you'd use on Millennials. Don't forget – influence the spouse to convert Millennials and influence the parent to convert Gen Z.”

Also Read | Why AI is at the heart of US-China rivalry

It stated that Millennials carry the bigger festive budget and show markedly higher interest in AI-driven recommendations, so personalised and AI-powered offers are worth the investment where the wallet is deepest.

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About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in