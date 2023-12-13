Snapchat now allows users to create AI generate images. Here's how it works

Snapchat has released a set of generative AI-powered features exclusively for Snapchat+ subscribers, including the ability to generate AI-powered images, edit poorly cropped images and upgrades to the 'Dream' selfie feature. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Announcing the new features in a blog post, Snapchat said that more than 7 million users have subscribed to its premium offering, which allows users to take advantage of the app's AI capabilities, create Bitmoji backgrounds or chat wallpapers, among other features.

The new upgrade to Snapchat allows users to create AI-generated images, similar to the capabilities offered by OpenAI's DALL-E or Midjourney. Snapchat+ users can create AI-generated images by clicking on the AI option in the right-hand corner and either enter a text prompt of their choice, or select one of the prompts suggested by Snapchat. The default prompts suggested by Snapchat include 'a planet made of cheese', 'a futuristic disco', 'a sunny day at the beach', 'a rocket preparing for liftoff' and more.

Meanwhile, users also get the ability to edit these images further after they have been created by the AI image generator. After they are done with the whole process, users have the option to download the AI-generated image to share it on other platforms or share it with other users on the platform.

In addition, Snapchat has also rolled out another feature called the 'AI powered extend tool', which can help users zoom out of poorly cropped images with the help of artificial intelligence. Snapchat's illustration showed an image of a dog that was taken from 'too close', and the AI tool was later used to zoom out of the image.

Snapchat also announced improvements to its generative AI-based selfie feature, Dreams. The explainer video shared by Snapchat revealed that Snapchat+ users will now be able to create an AI selfie of themselves under certain conditions, and also select their friends to appear alongside them in the image. The company noted that Snapchat+ users will get access to a free pack of 8 Dreams per month.

