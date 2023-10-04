SoftBankCEO Masayoshi Son makes bold prediction on artificial intelligence says, ‘AGI will be a reality in…’
SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son has predicted that artificial general intelligence will be a reality in the next 10 years while taking cognizance of the progress made by generative AI technologies like ChatGPT.
SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son has said that artificial general intelligence will realized within the next 10 years. Artificial general intelligence or AGI refers to a system that can surpass humans in almost all areas and possesses human-like abilities like consciousness and common sense.