SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son has said that artificial general intelligence will realized within the next 10 years. Artificial general intelligence or AGI refers to a system that can surpass humans in almost all areas and possesses human-like abilities like consciousness and common sense. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While speaking at the SoftBank World corporate conference, Son said he believes AGI will be ten times more intelligent than sum total of all human intelligence while taking note of the progress made by many generative AI systems like ChatGPT, reported Reuters.

In June this year, Son had said that he is a ‘heavy user’ of OpenAI's ChatGPT and informed that he was speaking to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman ‘almost everyday’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I am chatting with ChatGPT everyday - I am a heavy user," Masayoshi Son told the shareholder's of SoftBank Group's telecom subsidiary in June.

