Business News/ Ai / Artificial Intelligence/  SoftBankCEO Masayoshi Son makes bold prediction on artificial intelligence says, ‘AGI will be a reality in…’

SoftBankCEO Masayoshi Son makes bold prediction on artificial intelligence says, ‘AGI will be a reality in…’

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son has predicted that artificial general intelligence will be a reality in the next 10 years while taking cognizance of the progress made by generative AI technologies like ChatGPT.

Masayoshi Son, chairman and chief executive officer of SoftBank Group Corp., during the SoftBank World event in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. SoftBank World, the company�s annual event for customers and suppliers,�continues through Friday. Photographer: Toru Hanai/Bloomberg

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son has said that artificial general intelligence will realized within the next 10 years. Artificial general intelligence or AGI refers to a system that can surpass humans in almost all areas and possesses human-like abilities like consciousness and common sense.

While speaking at the SoftBank World corporate conference, Son said he believes AGI will be ten times more intelligent than sum total of all human intelligence while taking note of the progress made by many generative AI systems like ChatGPT, reported Reuters.

In June this year, Son had said that he is a ‘heavy user’ of OpenAI's ChatGPT and informed that he was speaking to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman ‘almost everyday’.

"I am chatting with ChatGPT everyday - I am a heavy user," Masayoshi Son told the shareholder's of SoftBank Group's telecom subsidiary in June.

Updated: 04 Oct 2023, 08:44 AM IST
