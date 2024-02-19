SoftBank Fund: All you need to know about Masayoshi Son's new $100 billion AI venture 'Izanagi'
Codenamed Izanagi, the initiative is intended to compete with the current leader in the AI chip space — Nvidia Corporation. and contribute to the production of essential semiconductors for artificial intelligence applications
SoftBank Group Corporation founder Masayoshi Son is reportedly aiming to secure up to $100 billion for a new artificial intelligence (AI) chip venture, codenamed Izanagi, as per a Bloomberg report.
