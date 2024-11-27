SoftBank Group plans to invest $1.5 billion in OpenAI through tender offer
SoftBank Group is starting a tender offer to buy shares worth $1.5 billion in OpenAI from employees of the startup behind ChatGPT, a person familiar with the matter said.
