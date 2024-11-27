Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Ai / Artificial Intelligence/  SoftBank Group plans to invest $1.5 billion in OpenAI through tender offer

SoftBank Group plans to invest $1.5 billion in OpenAI through tender offer

Kosaku Narioka , The Wall Street Journal

The Japanese tech investment company is starting a tender offer to buy shares worth $1.5 billion in OpenAI from employees of the startup, a person familiar with the matter said.

The Japanese tech investment company is making the investment through its Vision Fund 2.
Gift this article

SoftBank Group is starting a tender offer to buy shares worth $1.5 billion in OpenAI from employees of the startup behind ChatGPT, a person familiar with the matter said.

SoftBank Group is starting a tender offer to buy shares worth $1.5 billion in OpenAI from employees of the startup behind ChatGPT, a person familiar with the matter said.

The Japanese tech investment company is making the investment through its Vision Fund 2, the person said, adding that current and former OpenAI employees will have until Dec. 24 to decide whether to sell their shares.

The Japanese tech investment company is making the investment through its Vision Fund 2, the person said, adding that current and former OpenAI employees will have until Dec. 24 to decide whether to sell their shares.

CNBC has previously reported that OpenAI is allowing employees to sell roughly $1.5 billion worth of shares in a new tender offer to SoftBank.

SoftBank invested about $500 million in OpenAI through its Vision Fund 2 when the startup raised $6.6 billion in a recent round of new funding.

News Corp, owner of The Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones Newswires, has a content-licensing partnership with OpenAI.

Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.